Severe weather expected for Wednesday rush hour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - It has been a very busy Tuesday afternoon to our west. The preliminary numbers show over 20 tornadoes, with one fatality in Ottawa, Illinois. A couple of the Illinois tornadoes were quite large.

Two clusters and lines are scheduled to converge on NEOhio between 2 AM and 8 AM. Anticipate needing extra time for your morning commute. Expect heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds. Some severe weather is possible, mainly strong winds associated with stronger thunderstorms. Here is the latest loop as of 1:00 A.M.

Our weather office will be manned at all times tonight and into Wednesday morning, so keep an eye on this page for any additional information. Watch our warnings page for the latest warnings as conditions may change quickly.

Colder air with snow is likely as temps drop from an early high of around 63°, through the 30s by evening. Snow showers, and even a clipper-type snowfall will affect us on Thursday and Friday.

Since meteorological winter ends at midnight, now is a good time to look at the seasonal snowfall thus far (all months below normal):

February 2017 goes into the record books as being the warmest on record (but by no means the least snowy):

Here is the latest 8-Day outlook: