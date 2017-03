Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-She is a familiar face in Cleveland, with viewers welcoming her into their homes in the late 80s and early 90s.

Eleanor Hayes is a former TV anchor and spent many years of her career here at FOX 8 News.

In our continuing coverage of Black History Month, our Jennifer Jordan catches up with Hayes to see what she has been up to since leaving our airwaves.

**Click here for more stories celebrating Black History Month**