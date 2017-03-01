× Panera Bread delivery service bringing 200 jobs to Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Panera Bread brought right to your door. The popular restaurant’s small order delivery service in Northeast Ohio means hundreds of jobs for the area.

Panera says its small order delivery service will bring over 200 jobs to the Cleveland, Akron, and Canton market by the end of the year.

Up to 16 delivery team members will be hired at each delivery location.

Panera Bread will deliver within a designated 8-minute radius from the cafe. Delivery requires a minimum order of only $5.00 with the addition of a $3.00 delivery charge. All delivery orders are currently placed online (credit card or gift card only) using the Panera Bread app or at panerabread.com. Hours of delivery service are set for 11:00 am – 8:00 p.m., meaning the first delivery order can be placed at 10:30 am and the last at 7:30 pm.

The company began the rollout of delivery in Northeast Ohio in late January, with plans to have delivery available throughout Northeast Ohio by the end of April.

If you’re interested in applying to be a delivery team member, you can apply online at panerabread.jobs. Applicants may apply in-café, as well.