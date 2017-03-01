New Niro is ‘big hit for Kia’ at Cleveland Auto Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- So many cars, so many styles, so many ways to be different. That's what KIA is trying to do with their latest hybrid/crossover style vehicle.

The Niro is a first of its kind for Kia.

“This is a big hit for Kia because it’s a compact CUV," said James Clark, general manager at Kia of Bedford. It’s where the crossover and hybrid worlds collide.

“It gets anywhere from 43 to 50 mpg and it has a very high ground clearance. I believe it’s 6.4 inches of ground clearance so it’s in the crossover utility class,” Clark said.

It fits right between the Kia Soul and the Kia Sportage.

“It’s going to be a core product for us. I think all the Kia dealers will do well with it,” Clark said.

And when it comes to space, there is no shortage of that either.

“This is exciting. The space and the interior is fantastic. You have right around 104 cubic feet of space or interior space. You have great leg room in the front and you have great leg room in the back,” Clark said.

The Kia Niro comes in four trim levels: an FE, an LX, an EX and a Touring. The Touring Trim sits four people comfortably, has dual, six-speed transmission with 50 cubic feet of storage space in the back.

“I knew it was a little smaller than the Sorrento. We have a Honda CRV and it’s about the same size. We like that same size of car. It’s handy for getting around town. The mileage on this is tremendous," said Paul New of Perry.

There's another cool feature of the Kia Niro. You take your cell phone, you don’t need any cords at all, you place it down near the console and your cell phone starts charging.

“A compact CUV is cutting edge for Kia and for the other automakers," Clark said.

The Kia Niro starts at around $22,000 and you can see the car right now at the Cleveland Auto Show.