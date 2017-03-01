Missing: Sierra Florez

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Sierra Florez, 15, went missing Feb. 12. She was last seen near Pearl Road and Denison in Cleveland.

She is 5'9" tall with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple jacket, jeans and multi-colored Nike Air Force Ones shoes.

Anyone with information about Sierra is asked to call Detective Grabski with the Cleveland Police Second District at 216-623-5218.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

