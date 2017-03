HARPURSVILLE, New York — The wait is still on for April the giraffe to give birth to her baby at Animal Adventure Park in New York.

A Tuesday evening visit from her vet and keeper showed that our favorite giraffe mommy-to-be was showing normal behavior and that she was carrying her calf a bit “higher and tighter.”

April’s back end continues to change in size and color too, meaning that baby is moving and kicking.

Here is the latest update:

