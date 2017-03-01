Live video: our favorite giraffe’s tummy has been very active Wednesday evening

HARPURSVILLE, New York – April the giraffe has the world watching!

As Wednesday, March 1 came to a close, her keepers posted an update that said they hadn’t seen much physical change in her, but that there was “significant movement once again in her belly.” They noted that April has been raising and holding her tail more and has had some periods of very increased movement.

They also said that a cold front was moving into their area in New York…and that maybe a change in the atmosphere could encourage baby giraffe to make an appearance.

We all hope so!!!

Read more here.

April has her own webpage now too. Click here to head there.