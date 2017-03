Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Goodyear, AZ -- Besides meeting lots of enthusiastic Indians fans in Arizona, Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton saw first hand why players are also enthusiastic about the 42,000 square foot training facility where they work out before every game.

Kenny also got to see some 'behind the scenes' operations that few people get to see -- for example, how uniform stains are tackled in the laundry facility.



