I TEAM: Teen robbers facing 133 charges are behind bars

CLEVELAND - The Fox 8 I-Team has uncovered a massive crime spree and prosecutors say the ringleader is just 14-years-old.

Three teens are facing a total of 133 charges. Prosecutors say they were involved in dozens of aggravated robberies and carjackings.

"In one case they robbed a mother in front of her three young children," said Assistant County Prosecutor Brian Kraft. "They wanted to steal her car, they held her there at gun point, they pulled her from the vehicle, they pistol whipped her in front of her children. A 7-year-old child then got out of the vehicle and told the young offender don't kill my mother. The young offender pulled the weapon on the 7-year-old and held him there at gun point."

The crimes were committed in just about a month. Prosecutors say the crime spree started January 18th and ended February 20th, when arrests were made.

"I am so glad they arrested them," said Jeanette Jordan, a manager at Angie's Soul Cafe. Officials believe Jordan was one of dozens of victims.

"I could tell they were babies but they had guns," Jordan said. "I am praying for them."

The teens are facing charges of aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

"It's shocking but it also demonstrates that we have a serous problem with the juvenile justice system that needs to be fixed," Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Mike O'Malley said.

O'Malley credits aggressive police work by Cleveland police and a Third District detective in helping solve the case.

Officials say Detective Aaron Reese worked quickly to arrest the juveniles.

Prosecutors are filing a bindover motion on the 17-year-old and filing Serious Youthful Offender specifications on the 14-year-olds.