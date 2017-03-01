× I-Team: New indictment against man accused in Cleveland officer’s hit-and-run death

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The FOX 8 I TEAM has found a new indictment filed against Israel Alvarez, the man suspected of killing Cleveland Police officer David Fahey in a hit-and-run crash.

The new indictment adds a new “specification” for killing a “peace officer.” Cuyahoga County prosecutors say that could add 5 years to the sentence for Alvarez if he’s convicted.

Cleveland accident investigators say Alvarez crashed into Officer Fahey as he directed traffic at an accident scene.

Police say they found Alvarez was high on cocaine, and he had cocaine in his car. His charges include aggravated vehicular homicide, DUI, failing to stop after an accident, and drug possession.

Earlier, prosecutors told us the maximum sentence for Alvarez would be up to 12 years, and now that could increase.

Alvarez is pleading not guilty.

