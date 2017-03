Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The news is out! The smash Broadway hit musical 'Hamilton' is coming to Playhouse Square along with an incredible lineup of other award winning hit Broadway shows.

Gina Vernaci is an Executive Producer at Playhouse Square and she shared the exciting news with Fox 8's Wayne Dawson. Click here to see the 2017-2018 KeyBank Broadway Series at Playhouse Square.