Forecast: rain changing over to snow

CLEVELAND - A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of NE Ohio through 4 a.m. Thursday.

Expect gusty winds approaching 45 mph through early tomorrow morning.

The rain showers are changing to snow showers as temperatures fall toward freezing and below. There may even be some local coatings of snow on grassy surfaces and decks tonight. A clipper may add to that snow on Thursday night and early Friday morning to the tune of an additional 1-2″.

Since meteorological winter ended at midnight, now is a good time to look at the seasonal snowfall thus far (all months below normal):

February 2017 goes into the record books as being the warmest on record (but by no means the least snowy):

