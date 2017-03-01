Excessive force lawsuit against Kirtland Hills police dismissed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRTLAND HILLS, Ohio-- The lawsuit accusing a Kirtland Hills police officer of excessive force was dismissed earlier this week.

Documents filed in the U.S. District Court Northern District of Ohio on Tuesday said the matter has been settled. Thomas Adams, of Mentor, filed suit against Kirtland Hills police, the police chief and arresting officer in January.

He claimed he was verbally and physically abused during a traffic stop along Interstate 90 on Aug. 19, 2016. According to the police report, callers reported a possibly impaired driver in the area and Adams, who had glassy and bloodshot eyes, was pulled over soon after.

Dash camera video of the incident shows Adams refusing the officer's commands.

"If you watch the video this officer while he was on top of my client, my client laying on his belly, rammed my clients head and face into the concrete," said attorney Thomas DeBacco during a phone interview in January.

There was a noticeable cut on Adams' forehead in his booking photo.

