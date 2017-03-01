× Ex-community service supervisor in Lakewood indicted for kidnapping, sexual imposition

LAKEWOOD, Ohio– A grand jury indicted a former community service supervisor in Lakewood on Tuesday.

Jose R. Alvelo, 68, was charged with three counts of kidnapping, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of bribery.

The alleged crimes involved a woman while Alvelo was working as a community service supervisor, according to a news release from the city of Lakewood. He was responsible for people sentenced to community service while on probation.

The city hired Alvelo as a part-time crossing guard in 2010, and became a part-time security guard and community service supervisor three years later. Lakewood officials said he was placed on paid administrative leave on Nov. 3 when the investigation began.

“Mr. Alvelo’s behavior is not representative of the city workforce into whom the citizens of Lakewood place their trust,” said Lakewood Mayor Michael Summers, in a news release on Wednesday. “We appreciate the diligent work of the Lakewood police and the county prosecutors in bringing the case to the grand jury and giving the victim an opportunity for justice.”

The city terminated Alvelo’s employment on Tuesday.

His arraignment is set for March 14 in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.