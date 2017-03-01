‘Epidural!’ Watch dad who lost bet with pregnant wife experience labor pains in viral video

Olmsted Township, Ohio — After learning that carrying a child is no easy task, a local dad now realizes that childbirth isn’t any better.

Chris Balmert took on a challenge from his expectant wife, Lindsay, to be pregnant for 24 hours.

He strapped on an 8-pound medicine ball and wore it for a day. He did housework, picked up groceries, and stopped by the cell phone store. After a rough night of sleep and back pains, Chris admitted he was glad to take off the pregnancy gear. “I thought this would be a lot easier than it was,” he said.

**See that video above**

The Facebook video has gotten over 116,000 views — which meant he had to take on another challenge from his wife: labor simulation. So Chris found a labor simulation machine online, ordered it, and conducted his experiment Tuesday night.

They attached wires to his abdomen and sent waves through the muscles that would be affected by child labor. They even had a magic word that meant it was time to stop: epidural.

His eyes were watering, and he braced himself during each “labor pain” while Lindsay told him to “breathe through it.”

They stopped after 15 minutes. His response to her?

“I feel so bad for you. I’m sorry,” said Chris.

**Watch the video below**

The videos are part of a much bigger story for the couple. Chris and Lindsay found out in October that their baby girl has a congenital heart defect. That means that three days after she is born, she’ll undergo heart surgery to repair the problem.

When they learned the news, the couple decided to document the pregnancy for their daughter to one day watch and so that she knows they handled it with laughter and positivity. Their young son also makes appearances in the videos.

Aside from going viral, the family has gotten lots of support from others who are or have been in their position, and that’s also helped them cope with the stress of the situation.

Their daughter will be delivered Monday if everything goes as planned. She’ll be a heart warrior at Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

