× Denver Zoo welcomes surprise baby giraffe!

DENVER — With all eyes on a certain giraffe in New York, there was a surprise birth at the Denver Zoo!

The zoo posted on its Facebook page that it is celebrating the birth of Dobby, the zoo’s newest reticulated giraffe calf.

The Denver Zoo said,

“While millions were carefully watching the viral sensation of April, a giraffe in New York, we had a (surprise) labor of our own!”

Dobby and his mom are not yet ready for the public to come out and see them, but you can see the adorable photos right in this story!