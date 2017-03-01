Cleveland school bus gets stuck trying to dodge downed power lines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- A Cleveland Metropolitan School District bus became stuck in mud while going off the road to get around storm debris Monday.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. along Oakdale Avenue, near East 153rd Street.

Bus number 633 was filled with students when the driver tried to drive through an empty lot to get around a downed tree and power lines blocking the road, according to witnesses.

The bus became stuck in deep mud and had to be towed, witnesses said. No one was injured, and the bus driver was not cited for the incident, according to a district spokesperson.

"I probably would've tried to turn around instead of trying to force through there," said Dejon Baskin, who lives nearby. "That's crazy."

District spokesperson Dr. Roseann Canfora said the driver did not follow district protocol and will receive a written warning and retraining, as she has no history of discipline.

Canfora said the driver told school officials she'd seen a truck successfully make it around the debris, and she thought the bus could, too.

Canfora said the district would fix the deep mud ruts left on the property by the spinning tires of the bus, and it has notified a landscaping company to assess the damage.