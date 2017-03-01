Cleveland hosts meeting on immigration in northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Inside Public Hall Wednesday was a meeting a first of its kind.

"We had people who were Muslim, Buddhist, Christian, as many people with diverse ideas as they can from the city of Cleveland," said Joe Cimperman, with Global Cleveland.

120 people from over 80 different countries who live in Northeast Ohio met with Mayor Frank Jackson, city officials, and Global Cleveland.

"Their largest concern was the anxiety and fear of what is happening on the national level and whether or not they should feel safe in Cleveland," said Mayor Jackson.

To help ease that fear, the city is a launching a universal language access program, making City Hall available to people in different languages.

"Coming this fall, we will have our first international student welcome. We are bringing 14 college and universities students together," added Cimperman.

The city promises to have an ongoing discussion with the local community regarding the national conversation on international relations.