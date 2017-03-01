× Cleveland Cavaliers waive guard Jordan McRae

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers waived guard Jordan McRae, general manager David Griffin announced on Wednesday.

McRae averaged 4.4 points during 37 games for Cleveland this season. He signed with the Cavaliers in February 2016 and spent time with the D-League Canton Charge.

The Cavs’ roster now stands at 14, making room for the team to sign Andrew Bogut. His agent told the Associated Press he plays to join Cleveland once he clears waivers.

The Cavaliers also added free-agent point guard Deron Williams earlier this week.

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here