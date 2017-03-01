× Cleveland Browns negotiate with Terrelle Pryor, don’t use franchise tag

INDIANAPOLIS– Sashi Brown, Browns executive vice president of football operations, told reporters at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis that negotiations with wide receiver Terrelle Pryor are ongoing.

The former Ohio State quarterback had 77 receptions for more than a thousand yards and four touchdowns during the Browns’ 1-15 season.

“I think we’d like to have Terrelle back and that’s a priority for us,” Brown said, in a story on the team’s website on Wednesday. “That said, we’re not going to panic if he’s not back, also. But he’s a good player, works hard, we think he fits in our system, had a lot of success with our coaches, so we think this is a great place for him to continue his career.”

Brown said he’s talked too Pryor during the offseason and expects to meet with his agents with week.

Free agency starts on March 9.

The Cleveland Browns decided against using their franchise tag before Wednesday’s deadline.The team has not used the franchise tag since kicker Phil Dawson in 2012.

Earlier this week, the team released veteran wideout Andrew Hawkins.

