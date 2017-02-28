Weather Outlook: Milder with showers, storms overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- We've certainly had our fair share of wild, eclectic weather, haven't we? Even the snow that whitened the ground on Saturday night completely melted by mid-afternoon Sunday. The roller-coaster ride continues now, in the UP mode. After a Monday high of 50°F, temperatures between 58°-64°F appear likely until the next pile of cold air barrels in for Thursday and Friday.

Watch for some strong thunderstorms to form late tonight and early tomorrow. Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat.