Victim shoots, kills burglary and kidnapping suspect after struggle

CLEVELAND– A man suspected of burglary and kidnapping was shot and killed by one of his victims at a Cleveland apartment.

A woman was entering an apartment on East 55th near Woodland Avenue on Monday when 31-year-old David D. Patrick forced her inside at gunpoint, Cleveland police said. Patrick, who had a scarf covering his face, robbed the woman.

In another room of the apartment, Patrick encountered a man and demanded money. The pair began to struggle. Police said the 26-year-old man gained control of the gun and shot Patrick multiple times.

The shooter called police and lead officers to the crime scene. Police said Patrick was pronounced dead.

No one was arrested. Two young children were at home at the time, but were not harmed.

According to Cleveland police, the gun used had been previously stolen.