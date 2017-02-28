× Toyota shows off all-new 2018 Camry at Cleveland Auto Show

CLEVELAND–There is plenty to see and hear at the 2017 Cleveland Auto Show. Cars and trucks; Toyota has it all.

The company has the best-selling car, the all-new 2018 Toyota Camry, plus a cool, new feature for those who enjoy off-roading.

“The all-new 2018 Camry, redesigned its performance meets seduction. It’s truly the most attractive Camry we’ve had in a long time,” said Teri Mateo, sales manager at Brunswick Toyota.

The Japanese automaker revealed the redesigned, eighth generation of the Camry earlier this year. It’s on display at the Cleveland Auto Show and should hit showroom floors this summer.

“The lines, they have added the lines, for performance because when you drive this new Camry, it is going to be fun. It is going to perform well. You’re going to feel as you’re having fun finally,” Mateo said.

Toyota has added all-new features to the 2018 Camry like the styling of the car and the optional red interior. The performance is unlike any other.

“I’ve been looking for a new car and this might be worth waiting for,” said Rick Bixby of Lorain.

If the best-selling car in America isn’t your style, Toyota also has the 4Runner TRD Pro which is more rugged in 2017 and even includes the Toyota throwback grill.

“It’s a limited edition Pro series. We have them in 4Runners, Tacomas and Tundras. It’s just a rugged, off-road sport utility with some special features,” Mateo said.

This SUV is a true off-road vehicle. It comes in two colors and has a 4.0-liter 270 horsepower V6 engine.

Another great feature of the SUV is the sliding, rear cargo deck that can support up to 440 pounds.

Check it out now at the Cleveland Auto Show through Sunday.

