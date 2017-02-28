Take a close look: FBI releases photos of suspects wanted in Euclid carjacking

EUCLID, Ohio — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating two carjacking suspects.

The FBI Cleveland Division says on Monday morning, Feb. 27, two armed males approached the driver of a Chevrolet Impala at the Zappy’s car wash in Euclid and tried to steal the vehicle. The driver was able to run off. The suspects did not take his vehicle.

About an hour later, authorities say the same two suspects are believed to have committed an armed carjacking of a driver of a black Nissan Versa on Effingham Blvd. in Euclid.

The FBI is looking into the possibility that the suspects may be involved in bank robberies.

Up to $5,000 is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of these individuals. Tips can remain anonymous and can be provided to the Cleveland Division of the FBI, Euclid Police Department or Crimestoppers.