Strong thunderstorms possible overnight and early Wednesday morning

The warm front was not overly active today, but the thunderstorms will become widespread as the cold front approaches early Wednesday morning. Some of the thunderstorms may be severe.

**Follow weather updates, here**

Watch for some strong thunderstorms to form overnight tonight and early tomorrow morning. Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat. Colder air with snow is likely as temps drop from an early high of around 60°, through the 30s by evening. Snow showers are possible on into Friday. The weekend looks pretty nice, considering it’s the first weekend of March.

Here is the latest 8-Day outlook: