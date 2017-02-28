President Trump to address joint session of Congress

WASHINGTON — With his first address to Congress, President Donald Trump gets an opportunity to refocus his young administration on the economic issues that helped him get elected.

Trump’s advisers say he will use his prime-time speech Tuesday to declare early progress on his campaign promises, including withdrawing the U.S. from a sweeping Pacific Rim trade pact, and to map a path ahead on thorny legislative priorities, including health care and infrastructure spending.

The speech — a “State of the Union” address in all but the name — will be Trump’s biggest national audience since his swearing-in ceremony, a chance to try to bring the nation together and sell his agenda on Capitol Hill.

The White House says the theme of the speech is “Renewal of the American Spirit — an optimistic vision for All Americans,” a senior administration official said.

Trump is set to call for a budget that includes $54 billion in increases to defense spending — and a corresponding $54 billion in cuts to federal agencies.

The cuts would particularly target the Environmental Protection Agency and foreign aid.

“Yes, it is a fairly small part of the discretionary budget, but it is still consistent with what the President said,” Trump budget director Mick Mulvaney said of the foreign aid cuts. “We are taking his words and turning them into polices and dollars.”