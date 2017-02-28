Officer suffers minor injuries during standoff with two men refusing to exit vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cleveland Police officer suffered minor injuries while responding to a standoff in Downtown Cleveland early Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia confirmed that officers were on the scene at E. 23rd Street and St. Clair Avenue where two armed men are refusing to leave their vehicle.

The standoff started just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Gunfire coming from SWAT situation on E23rd. Time of gunfire was 4:30. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/RSg10qjF3u — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) February 28, 2017

Cleveland EMS said an officer was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center with minor injuries.

The officer's name and condition was unknown.

1 CPD officer taken to Metro from standoff scene with minor injuries. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/GbSx0USEt4 — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) February 28, 2017

St. Clair Avenue and Lakeside Avenue are both closed between E. 21st Street and E. 26th Street.

