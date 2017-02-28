NASA releases telescope’s first solar images of sun

(Photo Credit: CNN)

We’re getting our first look at the sun through the lens of the solar ultraviolet imager.

NASA released the images Tuesday.

It shows what’s called a “coronal hole” in the sun’s southern hemisphere. Such holes are in areas where the sun’s corona appears darker.

Currently, the sun’s 11-year activity cycle is nearing solar minimum, making coronal holes prevalent and solar flares scarce.

The telescope will take images of the sun around the clock to monitor its actions.