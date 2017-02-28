× NASA releases telescope’s first solar images of sun

We’re getting our first look at the sun through the lens of the solar ultraviolet imager.

NASA released the images Tuesday.

It shows what’s called a “coronal hole” in the sun’s southern hemisphere. Such holes are in areas where the sun’s corona appears darker.

Currently, the sun’s 11-year activity cycle is nearing solar minimum, making coronal holes prevalent and solar flares scarce.

The telescope will take images of the sun around the clock to monitor its actions.