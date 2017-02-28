Missing: Charles Osborne

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- Fox 8 has relaunched our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Charles Osborne, 37, was last seen Dec. 14 on Purnell Road in Rocky River.

He is 6'2" tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his chest and a piercing in his left ear.

Charles was last seen wearing a black sweater and a black watch.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Selong at the Rocky River Police Department at 440-799-8352.

