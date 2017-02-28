× King Cake

Courtesy of: Sue Johansen

Owner, Wild Flour Bakery

20111 Lake Rd., Rocky River

440.331.2950

Sweet Roll Dough

.25 ounce hot water

1/4 ounce dry yeast

1 cup sour cream

2 eggs

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 cups flour plus more as needed

1/4 cup butter, softened

Dissolve yeast in hot water. Allow to proof until bubbly. In a separate bowl, mix together sour cream, eggs and sugar. Once yeast is proofed, mix together yeast water, sour cream mixture and remaining ingredients. Knead until smooth. Allow to proof until double in size. For into desired shape(s). Once shaped, allow to rise again until doubled in size Bake in 350 degree preheated oven until golden brown.

Nut Fillling

1 pound finely ground walnuts or pecans

2 eggs

1/4 cup butter, softened

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 cup brown sugar

3 cups powdered sugar

1/2 tsp. lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup milk