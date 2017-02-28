Kenny’s Spring Training lineup: ‘tacquito dogs’ & ‘ballpark field dirt’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOODYEAR, AZ -- According to Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton, a visit to Goodyear Park in Arizona to watch the Cleveland Indians warm up for baseball season is something that should be on every Tribe fan's bucket list.

Kenny is spending some time at Spring Training and after a tour of the ballpark he checked out the special Spring Training merchandise you can only get in Arizona. Kenny also met up with lots of Tribe fans who are enjoying the 'taquito dogs' and mac & cheese burger at Goodyear Park.

Click here for more Cleveland Indians coverage.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video