Forecast: storms moving in could mean a rough morning rush hour

CLEVELAND - It has been a very busy Tuesday afternoon to our west. The preliminary numbers show 8 tornadoes, 1 in Iowa and 7 in Illinois. A couple of the Illinois tornadoes were quite large.

Those clusters will start moving east, into NE Ohio between 3 AM and 11 AM. While the overall thunderstorm energy will have diminished a little, there is still the chance that some of the thunderstorms may approach severe limits, mainly in terms of wind gusts that accompany their arrival.

Colder air with snow is likely as temps drop from an early high of around 63°, through the 30s by evening. Snow showers, and even a clipper-type snowfall will affect us on Thursday and Friday.

Since meteorological winter ends at midnight, now is a good time to look at the seasonal snowfall thus far (all months below normal):

February 2017 goes into the record books as being the warmest on record (but by no means the least snowy):

Here is the latest 8-Day outlook: