February 28, 2017
Big Eu’es BBQ
Who doesn’t love good barbecue and all of the great sides that come along with it. Eugene Wilson from Big Eu’es BBQ brings his barbecue joint to the studio. 1730 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls 234.706.6700
http://www.bigeues.com/
Wild Flour Bakery
It’s a big day today in New Orleans. Mardi Gras! To celebrate we’re making the traditional Mardi Gras dessert – a King Cake thanks to Susan Johansen, owner, of Wild Flour Bakery. Click here for the recipe. 20111 Lake Road, Rocky River 440.331.2950 www.wildflourbakery.com
Auto Show: Overview
It’s back and better than ever! The Cleveland Auto Show is happening all this week at the I-X Center. Don’t miss your chance to see hundreds of cars under one roof. FREE parking. http://clevelandautoshow.com/
Canary Travel
Ready for a vacation but have no idea where to go? Fear not. Angie McClure from Canary Travel has you covered. 19609 Puritas Avenue, Cleveland 440.252.1000 www.canarytravel.com
Auto Show: Ram Truck Territory
The Cleveland Auto Show is going on now through March 5th at the IX Center. One of the most popular features at the show is hopping aboard a Ram Truck and taking a ride on an off road course. http://clevelandautoshow.com/
Matteo’s
Authentic Italian food in the heart of Olmsted Fall’s Grand Pacific Junction. Tony Rocco, owner of Matteo’s, prepares a Lenten dish. 8072 Columbia Road, Olmsted Falls 440.427.5400
www.matteoscleveland.com
Urban Whimsy
Bring the colors of spring into your home with a beautiful handmade wreath courtesy of Beth Binns and Shannon Hutchinson from Urban Whimsy. Follow on Instagram: @urbanwhimsyofhudson
www.urbanwhimsyofhudson.com www.facebook.com/urbanwhimsyofhudson
Auto Show: Toyota
The Cleveland Auto Show is going on now through March 5th at the IX Center. Toyota is one of the many brands represented at show and you won’t recognize the redesigned Camry! http://clevelandautoshow.com/
Dr Marc
As heart disease wraps up, Dr. Marc of the Cleveland Clinic focuses on an area that’s seen great advances recently — congenital heart disease. www.ccf.org