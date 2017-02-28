× February 28, 2017

Big Eu’es BBQ

Who doesn’t love good barbecue and all of the great sides that come along with it. Eugene Wilson from Big Eu’es BBQ brings his barbecue joint to the studio. 1730 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls 234.706.6700

http://www.bigeues.com/

Wild Flour Bakery

It’s a big day today in New Orleans. Mardi Gras! To celebrate we’re making the traditional Mardi Gras dessert – a King Cake thanks to Susan Johansen, owner, of Wild Flour Bakery. Click here for the recipe. 20111 Lake Road, Rocky River 440.331.2950 www.wildflourbakery.com

Auto Show: Overview

It’s back and better than ever! The Cleveland Auto Show is happening all this week at the I-X Center. Don’t miss your chance to see hundreds of cars under one roof. FREE parking. http://clevelandautoshow.com/

Canary Travel

Ready for a vacation but have no idea where to go? Fear not. Angie McClure from Canary Travel has you covered. 19609 Puritas Avenue, Cleveland 440.252.1000 www.canarytravel.com

Auto Show: Ram Truck Territory

The Cleveland Auto Show is going on now through March 5th at the IX Center. One of the most popular features at the show is hopping aboard a Ram Truck and taking a ride on an off road course. http://clevelandautoshow.com/

Matteo’s

Authentic Italian food in the heart of Olmsted Fall’s Grand Pacific Junction. Tony Rocco, owner of Matteo’s, prepares a Lenten dish. 8072 Columbia Road, Olmsted Falls 440.427.5400

www.matteoscleveland.com

Urban Whimsy

Bring the colors of spring into your home with a beautiful handmade wreath courtesy of Beth Binns and Shannon Hutchinson from Urban Whimsy. Follow on Instagram: @urbanwhimsyofhudson

www.urbanwhimsyofhudson.com www.facebook.com/urbanwhimsyofhudson

Auto Show: Toyota

The Cleveland Auto Show is going on now through March 5th at the IX Center. Toyota is one of the many brands represented at show and you won’t recognize the redesigned Camry! http://clevelandautoshow.com/

Dr Marc

As heart disease wraps up, Dr. Marc of the Cleveland Clinic focuses on an area that’s seen great advances recently — congenital heart disease. www.ccf.org