× Fairlawn man arrested after shooting wife in home

FAIRLAWN, Ohio – A Fairlawn man was arrested Tuesday evening after police say he shot his wife in their Stratford Road home.

The couple’s daughter called police shortly before 5:30 p.m. to say that her father had just shot her mother in the kitchen of the home. When the arrived on scene, George Prifti, 58, was taken into custody without incident.

His wife, Theresa Morgan, was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Prifti has been charged with felonious assault and domestic violence. He is being held in the Summit County Jail.