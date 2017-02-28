Euclid Public Library to require children, teens to have chaperones in afternoon

EUCLID, Ohio — Due to an increase in disruptive behavior, Euclid Public Library will soon require anyone under the age of 18 to have a chaperone.

According to EuclidLibrary.org, the change will be effective March 1.

The website states: “Unfortunately, since the beginning of 2017, the library has experienced a sharp increase in disruptive behavior during after-school hours that has prevented the library from serving as a safe space for all library users. There have been multiple harmful incidents involving youth, including fights, vandalism, assaults on police officers, and inappropriate computer usage. This kind of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

The change, approved by the Euclid Public Library Board of Trustees, states: “A parent, guardian or caregiver over the age of 21 must accompany children under the age of 18 in the library, Monday through Friday, between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.”

The library will host a series of community meetings, where the public can comment on the change. Those meetings are scheduled: March 6th 8:30 AM, 2:00 PM and 6:30 PM; March 14th 8:30 AM; March 8th 8:30 AM; March 20th 6:30 PM; March 9th 2:00 PM.

