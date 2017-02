Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two young girls ripped from their families by sexual predators, tortured, held against their will, and worse.

Their abductions were big news; their heroic escapes were even bigger.

Their stories of survival are very similar and now their mission even more.

In a FOX 8 News exclusive, Stefani Schaefer sat down with Elizabeth Smart and Amanda Berry for the first time.