EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio– The East Cleveland Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing teen.

Jasmine Conaway, 15, was last seen leaving the Carrington Youth Academy on Noble Road in Cleveland on Feb. 23. She was wearing blue sweatpants and a blue sweatshirt.

East Cleveland police said Jasmine has not been taking her medication.

Anyone with information on Jasmine’s whereabouts should call the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at 216-681-216