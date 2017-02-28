Coyote attacks dogs in Lakewood; officials set traps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Pet owners in Lakewood are being warned after a dog got attacked Monday morning.

Lakewood animal control officers were called to the city's Edgewater neighborhood after a coyote went after two small dogs.

One of the dog's owners said the animal jumped a 5-foot fence to get to his small terrier.

In response to the attack by the coyote, Lakewood authorities are placing several traps around the neighborhood in hopes they can snare the coyote before it can harm another pet.

Animal control officers say coyotes are more aggressive this time of year because it's their breeding season.

