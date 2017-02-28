× Cleveland area’s B&B Appliance going out of business

EUCLID, Ohio– One of the area’s oldest appliance stores is going out of business.

B&B Appliance announced on Tuesday it will be closings its stores in Euclid and Middleburg Heights after 93 years.

“It was a tough decision,” said Jeff Blumenthal, President of B&B Appliance, in a news release on Tuesday. “The bottom line is that we are no longer profitable.”

B&B Appliance has 33 employees and many have been with the company for more than 30 years, the store said.

The clearance sale will start immediately and is expected to take a couple months.

According to B&B Appliance, the stores will honor commitments to customers who have paid or paid deposits on items that have not been delivered.

B&B Appliance is a third-generation, locally-owned business. Max and Irvin Blumenthal founded the store in 1924 as an auto supply company. They switched to selling appliances during World War II.

A fire destroyed the Euclid store in 1994 and a new building was opened at the same site in 1996.