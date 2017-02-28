99-year-old woman is jailed, cuffed — and she loves every minute of it!

A 99-year-old woman was thrown in the clink earlier this month — but she’s not complaining.

A police department in the Netherlands posted about arresting the 99-year-old woman named Annie. The motive? It was on her bucket list.

Inside Edition reports that Annie’s niece called police for help making her wish come true.

Police picked her up and took her to jail where she was led inside a cell and handcuffed.

“(An officer) decided to look into the possibility to grant her request. One thing led to another, and the result is a happy Annie, a ticked off bucket list and some very nice pictures,” a police spokesperson said to Inside Edition.

