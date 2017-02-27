What’s that noise? I-Team unravels mystery that has people thinking they hear gunshots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio-- Police are unraveling a mystery that has people in two communities calling 9-1-1 saying they heard gunshots, again, again, and again.

The calls started last week in Bedford and Maple Heights.

“It sounds like a shotgun,” said one 911 caller.

Angel Williams, who lives in Maple Heights, said the same.

“It was loud, sounded like gunshots, not really sure though,” Williams said. Her husband, Marvin, agreed, saying he heard the noise when he was getting out of his car.

“I had to look over my shoulder,” Marvin Williams said. “I thought somebody was shooting.”

Bedford Detective Rick Suts said he heard the sound too.

“I was sitting at my desk and heard it,” Suts said. “I would hear it every few minutes.”

Maple Heights Police Lt. Don Grossmyer said he was a little surprised when they learned what was causing the noise.

“A business on Rockside Road was using air cannons to scare the birds,” Grossmyer said. “The birds were causing problems on the roof and around the business.”

Grossmyer told the business to cease and desist. He said the building owner could be cited if the device is not removed.

“It’s a nuisance; it sounds like gunshots,” Grossmyer said.