Weather Outlook: Warm up starts tomorrow

CLEVELAND -- We’ll start the day off with some sunshine Monday then clouds will increase from south to north. Plenty of clouds around by lunchtime followed by hit and miss light showers through the afternoon. We start another warming trend as we say goodbye to our meteorological winter. Temperatures once again trending above average. Normal high: 40 degrees.

Another nice warm-up in store for us Tuesday and Wednesday: the catch? Rain and wind. We’re watching Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for the potential of stronger storms. Stay tuned. Right now the Storm Prediction Center has us under a marginal risk. Meaning, isolated severe possible. The threats would be damaging winds and hail.

Notice the big drop again? A 48-hour cold blast with lake effect and a clipper snow is expected as we wrap up the work week.

Here is the latest 8-Day outlook: