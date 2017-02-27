Weather: clouds moving in tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Clouds will lower and thicken through the evening. Hit and miss light showers possible through the evening. We start another warming trend as we say good-bye to our meteorological winter. Temperatures once again are trending above average. Normal high: ~40 degrees.

The old record for the warmest February will fall, shattered by an average temperature of around 41°. For comparison, the old record was 37.5° set in 1998.

Another nice warm-up in store for us Tuesday and Wednesday…the catch…rain and wind. We’re watching Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for the potential of stronger storms. Stay tuned. Right now the Storm Prediction Center has us under a MARGINAL risk. (Meaning isolated severe possible.) The threats would be damaging winds and hail.

Notice the big drop again? A 48-Hour cold blast with lake effect and a clipper snow is expected as we wrap up the work week.

Here is the latest 8-Day outlook: