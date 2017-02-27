April the giraffe baby watch continues

HARUPURSVILLE, New York — All eyes continue to be on April the giraffe. Everyone is waiting for her to give birth. Video of the giraffe, who is at the Animal Adventure Park in New York, went viral last week as millions of people stayed glued to her story.

Animal Adventure Park posted the latest on April on its Facebook page Monday morning:

“April is eating breakfast this morning and body condition remains as day prior. Continued movement of baby inside, and big baby kicks, are noticeably obvious. Through the evening April had to find her right positioning to feel comfortable to lay down, which is evidence of continued growth and position change of the calf. Do not be concerned, it is natural and worked out by mom on her own. Today will yield warmer temperatures from yesterday’s flash freeze, allowing a little bit of yard time for mom, and of course time for Oliver. Still no baby, we have not announced active labor, mom and baby are happy and healthy.”

