Suspects in Euclid carjacking, Lyndhurst bank robbery wanted for 9 other robberies

LYNDHURST, Ohio– The Cleveland Division of the FBI says it needs the public’s help to get a trio of serial bank robbers into custody.

Three men held up the Fifth Third Bank on Cedar Road in Lyndhurst on Monday. The FBI said they passed a demand note to the teller and indicated they had a weapon.

The three suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled in a black Nissan Versa.

Two agencies spotted the suspects’ car and gave chase, the FBI said. The pursuit became unsafe and was called off. The car was last seen in the area of East 115th and Euclid Avenue.

According to the FBI, a man driving a rented, black Nissan Versa with Michigan plates was carjacked by three men in Euclid earlier in the day. The same three men are likely responsible for the bank robbery.

Investigators said they believe the same suspects may be involved in nine other bank robberies and one attempted bank robbery since Feb. 6.

–Feb. 6, US Bank, Bedford

-Feb. 8, US Bank, Garfield Heights

-Feb. 9, US Bank, Shaker Boulevard, Cleveland

–Feb. 11, US Bank, Lorain Road, Cleveland

–Feb. 13, US Bank, Warrensville Heights (attempt)

–Feb. 13, US Bank, Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst

–Feb. 13, Third Federal, University Heights

–Feb. 13, PNC Bank, West 25th Street, Cleveland

–Feb. 21, Third Federal, Lorain Avenue, Cleveland

-Feb. 21, Dollar Bank, University Heights

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of the FBI or Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. Tips can remain anonymous and reward money is available for info leading to the successful prosecution of the suspects.

More stories on area bank robberies here