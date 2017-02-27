Seen on TV: 2/27/17

Posted 1:17 pm, February 27, 2017, by

Here are the Seen on TV links for Monday, Feb. 27, 2017

  • Click here for “How to Dad”
  • Click here for Cleveland Auto Show information
  • Click here for Cleveland Polar Plunge information
  • Click here for Little Tikes recall information
  • Click here to vote in the Google Doodle competition
  • Click here for Sports Fan 15 Seconds of Fame
  • Click here for the St. Jude Dream Home ticket sell-a-thon phone number
  • Click here for more on the Amazon Thank You
  • Click here for the Anti-Defamation League’s security tips after JCC threats
  • Click here for  the Secure Community Network
  • Click here for the Sargento cheese recall
  • Click here for tickets to the Terminal Tower Observation Deck Tour
  • Click here for information on “Prom Me Please”
  • Click here for info on the computer/DVD claim
  • Click here for helping those battling heroin addiction
  • Click here to contact the Cleveland Community Relations Board about Black History Month events
  • Click here for St. Jude Dream Home prize list
  • Click here to find a Red Cross blood drive
  • Click here for never-ending Valentine’s Day card
  • Click here for the snow day calculator
  • Click here for more on the 26th Annual Black Heritage Concert
  • Click here to donate to the fund for Officer David Fahey
  • Click here to help name a roach at Bronx Zoo for Valentine’s Day
  • Click here for Terminal Tower observation deck information
  • Click here for more on 2017 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
  • Click here for the state of Ohio motorcycle education course registration
  • Click here for Dick Goddard calendar information
  • Click here to nominate your Cool School
  • Click here for more on the Dawson Foundation
  • Click here for more on the Cavs Windows Nation ticket contest
  • Click here for Cleveland Orchestra information
  • Click here for Cleveland Indians 2017 schedule
  • Click here for more on the CPD proposed use of force policy
  • Click here for RTA routes
  • Click here for the entire Cavs 2016-2017 schedule
  • Click here for more on Szarka Financial
  • Click here for more information on Mortach Financial
  • Click here for the Cleveland RTA
  • Click here to find out what channel WGN America is on your TV
  • Click here for more on Live Nation concerts coming to NE Ohio
  • Click here for more on the FOX 8 app
  • Click here for more on FOX 8’s weather app
  • Click here for Dr. Marc
  • Click here for Career Marketplace
  • On-Air Seen On TV
    seenontv

    Seen on TV: 2/24/17

  • Seen On TV
    seenontv

    Seen On TV: 2/25/17

  • Seen On TV
    seenontv

    Seen On TV: 2/26/17

  • On-Air Seen On TV
    seenontv

    Seen on TV: 2/23/2017

  • On-Air Seen On TV
    seenontv

    Seen on TV: 1/27/2017

  • On-Air Seen On TV
    seenontv

    Seen on TV: 2/2/2017

  • Seen On TV
    seenontv

    Seen On TV: 2/4/17

  • Seen On TV
    seenontv

    Seen On TV: 2/5/17

  • On-Air Seen On TV
    seenontv

    Seen on TV: 2/3/2017

  • On-Air Seen On TV
    seenontv

    Seen On TV: 2/1/17

  • On-Air Seen On TV
    seenontv

    Seen on TV: 2/20/17

  • On-Air Seen On TV
    seenontv

    Seen on TV: 2/22/2017

  • On-Air Seen On TV
    seenontv

    Seen on TV: 2/21/17