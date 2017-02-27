× WATCH: ‘Moonlight’ wins Best Picture after ‘La La Land’ mistakenly announced

LOS ANGELES– “La La Land” didn’t sweep Sunday’s 89th Academy Awards as expected, but it did take home the major awards — at least for a minute.

Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty presented “La La Land” as the winner of the best picture award, and the celebration began on stage but was quickly ended when one of the “La La Land” winners pointed out that in fact “Moonlight” had won the award.

Beatty said a moment later that he had opened the envelope and read a card which said “Emma Stone and La La Land.” He was confused and paused because of it, he said.

“I wasn’t trying to be funny,” Beatty explained.

“Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins took to the stage in stunned amazement.

WATCH: 'La La Land' announced as #Oscars Best Picture winner, but only until a mistake is realized with 'Moonlight' being the real winner. pic.twitter.com/wYsUngcdwe — ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2017

Watch moment Warren Beatty appears to take a second look inside envelope for Best Picture. #Oscars https://t.co/okqF3W9eBX pic.twitter.com/WtTf20ot4V — ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2017

After it happened, host Jimmy Kimmel joked, “Personally, I blame Steve Harvey for this,” referring to when Harvey announced the wrong Miss Universe winner in 2015.

Have your people call our people – we know what to do. #Oscars #MissUniverse — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) February 27, 2017

I wrote the ending of the academy awards 2017. @jimmykimmel we really got them! — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) February 27, 2017

And the Oscar goes to… pic.twitter.com/i846CnSDAi — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 27, 2017

“Very clearly, even in my dreams this could not be true,” Jenkins said. “But to hell with dreams, I’m done with it, cause this is true. Oh my goodness.”

It was quite the Hollywood ending for Jenkins and his painfully moving coming-of-age drama about a young, gay black man in a rough Miami neighborhood.

Earlier he and original playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney won for best adapted screenplay. The pair paid homage to the disenfranchised in their acceptance speech for that award.

“All you people out there who feel like there’s no mirror for you, that your life is not reflected, the Academy has your back, the ACLU has your back, we have your back and for the next four years we will not leave you alone, we will not forget you,” Jenkins said.

“Moonlight” star Mahershala Ali also won for Best Supporting Actor.

Despite the mix up, it was still a good night for “La La Land.”

At 32 years old its director, Damien Chazelle, made history Sunday night as the youngest person to ever win Best Director.

One of his stars, Emma Stone, also won for Best Actress and thanked Chazelle for the opportunity to appear in his film, which came into the night with 14 nominations.

Casey Affleck won best actor for his performance in “Manchester by the Sea.”

