Missing teen alert: Westlake Police ask for assistance to locate boy

WESTLAKE, Ohio — The Westlake Police Department issued an alert early Monday to help find a missing teenager.
According to police, Ethan Moore, 15, was last seen on Center Ridge Road between Dover Center Road and Porter Road around 5 p.m. Sunday.
His father is concerned because he does not have his medication for an undisclosed medical condition.
According to police, Moore is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and wears glasses.
His father told police his son might have been wearing a black pea coat when he disappeared.
Police have asked anyone in the area to check their yard/buildings/vehicles for the teen.
Anyone with information should call 911 or Westlake Police at 440-871-3311.
41.447729 -81.924646