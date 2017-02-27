Missing teen alert: Westlake Police ask for assistance to locate boy

WESTLAKE, Ohio — The Westlake Police Department issued an alert early Monday to help find a missing teenager.

According to police, Ethan Moore, 15, was last seen on Center Ridge Road between Dover Center Road and Porter Road around 5 p.m. Sunday.

His father is concerned because he does not have his medication for an undisclosed medical condition.

According to police, Moore is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and wears glasses.

His father told police his son might have been wearing a black pea coat when he disappeared.

Police have asked anyone in the area to check their yard/buildings/vehicles for the teen.

Anyone with information should call 911 or Westlake Police at 440-871-3311.