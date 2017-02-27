Missing: Jadah Harrison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAKER HEIGHTS- FOX 8 has relaunched our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Jadah Harrison, 16, went missing on February 11.

Jadah is 5'11" with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jadah was last seen in Shaker Heights, wearing a blue coat, jeans and white furry boots.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Callahan with the Cleveland Police Fourth District at 216-623-3138.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.