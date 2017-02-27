Melt Bar and Grilled is coming to Cedar Point

SANDUSKY, Ohio — If you’re a fan of roller coasters and Melt Bar and Grilled’s famous sandwiches, it’s your lucky day. The two are coming together this summer, when the gourmet grilled cheese chain opens its ninth chain at Cedar Point.

“We’re absolutely ecstatic about launching at Cedar Point,” said Matt Fish, owner and founder of Melt Bar and Grilled. “Because we see visiting Melt like riding a roller coaster. There’s a lot of anticipation; then the thrill, and as soon as it’s over, you want to go again!”

The newest Melt location will be featured near Planet Snoopy in the former Joe Cool Café. A news release said the full-service spot will showcase a “relaxing and eclectic environment, craft beer, signature cocktails and, of course, plenty of grilled cheese awesomeness.”

On the menu at the Cedar Point Melt? Firecracker Chicken, which is a red-hot combination of spicy fried chicken, sweet grilled pineapple, cool fresh avocado, and pepper jack cheese, and the Cedar Fair Fries, topped with delicious cheddar cheese sauce and crisp bacon crumble.

Melt Cedar Point will also have a full bar, offering a wide selection of cold craft beer, signature cocktails and a select wine list. Melt will be the only location at Cedar Point serving liquor in 2017.

It’s slated to open Memorial Day Weekend.

Melt Bar and Grilled is located in Lakewood, Independence, Cleveland Heights, Columbus, Mentor, Akron, Legacy Village and on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.

